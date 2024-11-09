Ivan Provorov News: Pots power-play goal in loss

Provorov scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Provorov pulled the Blue Jackets within a goal just after Trevor Moore tallied shorthanded to give the Kings a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Power-play production isn't a big part of Provorov's profile, but he has been a regular part of the second unit throughout 2024-25. He's up to four points, 17 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 13 contests this season.