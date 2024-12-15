Ivan Provorov News: Slings helper

Provorov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Provorov had gone three games without a point prior to Sunday. The 27-year-old blueliner doesn't stand out on offense, but he's been fairly steady this season. He's up to 11 points, 40 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 31 outings overall, playing in a second-pairing role.