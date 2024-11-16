Ivan Provorov News: Supplies assist
Provorov notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Provorov is up to two points through seven outings in November. The 27-year-old defenseman has totaled five points, 21 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances this season. While he's shown some potential on offense, Provorov is likely only an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.
