Ivan Provorov News: Supplies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Provorov notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Provorov is up to two points through seven outings in November. The 27-year-old defenseman has totaled five points, 21 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances this season. While he's shown some potential on offense, Provorov is likely only an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.

