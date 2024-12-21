Ivan Provorov News: Supplies assist Saturday

Provorov notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Provorov has contributed two goals and four assists over 12 contests in December. The 27-year-old blueliner has continued to find ways on the scoresheet, and while he's far from an elite contributor, he's reliable in a large role for the Blue Jackets. For the season, he's at 13 points, 43 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 11 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 34 appearances. Provorov is a streaming candidate for when the Blue Jackets have favorable matchups.