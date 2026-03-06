Ivan Provorov News: Three points against Panthers

Provorov scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

The 29-year-old blueliner opened the scoring in the first period before having a hand in Mathieu Olivier tallies in the second and third. It was Provorov's first multi-point performance since Dec. 6, while the power-play goal was his first of 2025-26. On the season, he's collected seven goals, 24 points, 120 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 61 contests.