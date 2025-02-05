Ivan Provorov News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Provorov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

With Zach Werenski (undisclosed) sidelined, Provorov took over as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 defenseman and came through with his first multi-point performance since Jan. 4. While he's still a candidate to be dealt if Columbus falls out of the playoff picture, Provorov has been a rock on the blue line for the team this season, producing five goals and 24 points in 54 games with 83 blocked shots, 65 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.