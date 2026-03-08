Ivan Ryabkin headshot

Ivan Ryabkin News: Finishes week strong

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ryabkin scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 3-2 overtime win over Quebec on Sunday.

Ryabkin was held off the scoresheet Saturday to end an eight-game point streak, but he bounced right back. The Hurricanes prospect has already earned 15 points over five games in March and is up to 12 goals and 37 points through 17 contests in the QMJHL this season.

Ivan Ryabkin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
