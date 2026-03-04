Ivan Ryabkin headshot

Ivan Ryabkin News: Four more points in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ryabkin scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 7-3 win over Rimouski on Wednesday.

Ryabkin has eight points over two games to start March. He's logged at least 11 points in each of his months since joining Charlottetown, and he's well on his way to doing even better to close out the regular season. The 18-year-old forward has 30 points in 14 appearances in total, and it's clear he's a little too good for this level of hockey. Don't be surprised if he gets another look with AHL Chicago to begin 2026-27.

Ivan Ryabkin
Carolina Hurricanes
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ryabkin
