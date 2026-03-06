Ivan Ryabkin headshot

Ivan Ryabkin News: Keeps rolling with four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Ryabkin scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 5-3 win over Baie-Comeau on Friday.

Ryabkin has four points in each of his three outings in March, while also going plus-8 with 16 PIM. The 18-year-old forward's toughness is a positive sign, especially given his scoring talent that's clearly on display. He's now at 11 goals, 34 points and 32 PIM through 15 outings with Charlottetown.

Ivan Ryabkin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ryabkin
