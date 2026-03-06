Ivan Ryabkin News: Keeps rolling with four points
Ryabkin scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 5-3 win over Baie-Comeau on Friday.
Ryabkin has four points in each of his three outings in March, while also going plus-8 with 16 PIM. The 18-year-old forward's toughness is a positive sign, especially given his scoring talent that's clearly on display. He's now at 11 goals, 34 points and 32 PIM through 15 outings with Charlottetown.
