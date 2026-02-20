Ivan Ryabkin News: Logs three points in QMJHL win

Ryabkin scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 6-5 shootout win over Moncton on Friday.

Ryabkin has earned nine points over his last three outings. For the season, he's up to six goals and 14 helpers in just 10 QMJHL appearances since he was reassigned from AHL Chicago. Getting some pro-level experience wasn't a bad thing, but the 18-year-old should be brimming with confidence given how he's dominated since his return to the junior ranks.