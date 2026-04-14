Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Slavin (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Slavin will miss his second straight game for maintenance purposes. However, he will likely be available for the start of the playoffs. He accounted for one goal, seven assists, 63 shots on net and 54 blocked shots during the 2025-26 regular season.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
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