Jaccob Slavin Injury: Sidelined for Monday's game
Slavin has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Flyers for an undisclosed reason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Slavin will be out for the second time in the Hurricanes' last three games, as the team is resting several key players in the penultimate game of the regular season. Whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Islanders remains to be seen, but he should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.
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