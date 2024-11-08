Fantasy Hockey
Jaccob Slavin News: Bulges twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Slavin scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Slavin unleashed a shot from the point that got past Alex Nedeljkovic to give the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead in the second period. Slavin has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games, though the 30-year-old blueliner is rarely one to go on extended runs of offense. He's up to five points, 14 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests this season. He can help fantasy managers who need blocks and a positive plus-minus rating without hurting their offense too much.

