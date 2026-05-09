Jaccob Slavin News: Chips in assist Saturday
Slavin logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Slavin helped out on Jackson Blake's game-winning tally in overtime. This was the first point of the playoffs for Slavin, who has added 15 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in his usual shutdown role. The 32-year-old defenseman dealt with injuries for most of the first half of the season, but back-to-back sweeps have the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he'll have time to get some rest before that series starts against an opponent that's yet to be determined.
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