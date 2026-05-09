Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Chips in assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Slavin logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Slavin helped out on Jackson Blake's game-winning tally in overtime. This was the first point of the playoffs for Slavin, who has added 15 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in his usual shutdown role. The 32-year-old defenseman dealt with injuries for most of the first half of the season, but back-to-back sweeps have the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he'll have time to get some rest before that series starts against an opponent that's yet to be determined.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
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