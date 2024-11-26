Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Finds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Slavin notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Slavin ended a six-game slump when he helped out on Andrei Svechnikov's empty-netter. The Hurricanes haven't gotten a lot of offense out of their top pairing (Slavin and Brent Burns), but Slavin's been the more productive of the two with eight points over 21 outings. He's added 25 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating as a high-end shutdown defender.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now