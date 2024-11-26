Jaccob Slavin News: Finds helper in win

Slavin notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Slavin ended a six-game slump when he helped out on Andrei Svechnikov's empty-netter. The Hurricanes haven't gotten a lot of offense out of their top pairing (Slavin and Brent Burns), but Slavin's been the more productive of the two with eight points over 21 outings. He's added 25 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating as a high-end shutdown defender.