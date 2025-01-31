Jaccob Slavin News: Finds twine Thursday

Slavin scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Slavin's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. The defenseman wasn't a superstar on offense in January, but he amassed three goals, six assists and 20 shots on net over 15 outings for the month. He's up to 19 points, 63 shots, 89 blocks and a plus-10 rating through 52 contests overall.