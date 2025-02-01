Jaccob Slavin News: Manages assist Saturday

Slavin provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Slavin had nine points over 15 outings in January and kept the offense rolling to begin February. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on an Eric Robinson tally in the third period. Slavin is up to 20 points, 65 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 53 appearances. With his current performance, he can help fantasy managers who need a modest boost in points or blocks.