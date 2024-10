Slavin logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Slavin picked up his third helper of the year on a Seth Jarvis tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Slavin is filling his familiar role with significant usage at even strength and shorthanded with little time on the power play. The defenseman has three assists, eight shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over seven appearances.