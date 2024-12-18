Fantasy Hockey
Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Picks up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Slavin produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Slavin ended a nine-game point drought with this helper. The 30-year-old defenseman has just two assists over his last 17 outings as he continues to focus on taking care of the defensive zone first. He's at nine points, 33 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 31 contests this year.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
