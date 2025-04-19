Jaccob Slavin News: Poised to play

Slavin (rest) will play in Game 1 against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Slavin concluded the 2024-25 regular season with six goals, 27 points, 110 shots on net and 136 blocked shots in 80 appearances. He will log heavy minutes as a top-pairing defender in the playoffs after missing Carolina's final two regular-season outings for some extra rest.