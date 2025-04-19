Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Slavin (rest) will play in Game 1 against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Slavin concluded the 2024-25 regular season with six goals, 27 points, 110 shots on net and 136 blocked shots in 80 appearances. He will log heavy minutes as a top-pairing defender in the playoffs after missing Carolina's final two regular-season outings for some extra rest.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now