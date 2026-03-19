Jaccob Slavin News: Produces assist

Slavin put up an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Slavin ended a 14-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old blueliner had 32 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in that span, but he hasn't been able to reach his usual levels on offense this season. Slavin has just four assists with 44 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances after missing most of the first of the campaign due to a pair of injuries.