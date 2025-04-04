Fantasy Hockey
Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Produces pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Slavin logged two assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Slavin helped out on goals by Eric Robinson and Brent Burns for his first multi-point effort since March 2 against the Flames. The 30-year-old Slavin has three helpers over the last three games and may be picking up the pace after a rough March. The defenseman is up to six goals, 20 helpers, 101 shots on net, 132 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating across 75 appearances.

