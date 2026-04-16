Jaccob Slavin News: Ready for postseason

Slavin (undisclosed) was back at practice Thursday, and is healthy to play when the playoffs begin on the weekend, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Slavin missed the final two games of the regular season and it was likely to rest him for the upcoming playoffs. Slavin had one goal and seven assists in 39 regular-season games this season, missing 39 of the Hurricanes' first 42 contests with a variety of injuries.