Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Slavin will not play in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.

While officially sitting out for undisclosed reasons, it's likely Slavin is resting after an injury-plagued campaign. It's unclear how many of the Hurricanes' last three games he'll play in, but the team will be cautious with its top shutdown defenseman.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
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