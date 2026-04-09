Jaccob Slavin News: Resting Thursday
Slavin will not play in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
While officially sitting out for undisclosed reasons, it's likely Slavin is resting after an injury-plagued campaign. It's unclear how many of the Hurricanes' last three games he'll play in, but the team will be cautious with its top shutdown defenseman.
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