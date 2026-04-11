Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Slavin (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Slavin skipped Thursday's game against Chicago, likely so that he could get a breather ahead of the playoffs. He has a goal and seven points in 38 appearances with Carolina in 2025-26.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
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