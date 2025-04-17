Fantasy Hockey
Jaccob Slavin headshot

Jaccob Slavin News: Slated to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Slavin (rest) isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's regular-season finale against Ottawa, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin appeared in each of the Hurricanes' first 80 games of the season, but he'll rest in a second consecutive matchup to close out the year. He logged six goals, 21 assists, 136 blocked shots and 21 hits while averaging 21:34 of ice time, and he should be back in action for Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against the Devils on Sunday.

Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
