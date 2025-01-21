Jaccob Slavin News: Three helpers in OT win
Slavin notched three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Slavin extended his point streak to three games with an impressive effort Monday, one which also marked his season-high mark for points in a single game in 2024-25. Even though the 30-year-old isn't known for being a regular name in the scoresheet, he's up to 15 assists, as well as three goals, in 47 games this season.
