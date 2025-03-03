Jaccob Slavin News: Two-point effort Sunday

Slavin scored a goal and recorded an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Slavin broke the deadlock for the Hurricanes with a snap shot in the final minute of the second period to give the Hurricanes the lead, and he also set up the game-winning goal, scored by Sebastian Aho, with only 1:44 left in overtime. Slavin has only four points over nine games since the beginning of February, though, so he's not likely to be a regular fantasy contributor going forward.