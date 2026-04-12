Jack Ahcan News: Called up to NHL

Ahcan has been recalled from AHL Colorado by the Avalanche, the team announced Sunday.

With the Avalanche already clinching the President's Trophy and Cale Makar (upper body) and Josh Manson (upper body) each battling injuries, reinforcements are coming in the form of Ahcan. The 28-year-old has been impressive in the AHL this season, posting 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 60 games. He's likely to draw into the lineup starting Monday against the Oilers.