Jack Ahcan News: Four-point game for Eagles

Ahcan scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Colorado's 6-3 win over Calgary on Friday.

With the tally, Ahcan is up to 10 goals this season. He's added 39 assists, 124 shots on net and a plus-23 rating in a career year during his sixth AHL campaign. He has two goals and 10 assists over 12 outings in March, but he remains with the AHL club since the Avalanche are healthy on the blue line.