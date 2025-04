Ahcan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Ahcan spent the final few days of the regular season with the NHL club, recording no points, three hits, a blocked shot and two PIM while averaging 15:48 of ice time over two appearances, his first in the NHL since the 2021-22 season. Ahcan made 67 appearances in the AHL this year, racking up five goals, 36 assists and 20 PIM.