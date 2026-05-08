Jack Ahcan News: Sent down to minors

Ahcan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Ahcan was left behind to suit up for AHL Colorado in the Calder Cup playoffs thanks to the potential return of Josh Manson (upper body) from injury. The 28-year-old Ahcan logged 11 regular-season games with the Avs this year, but has yet to feature in a postseason tilt. If the Eagles are eliminated from their playoff race, Ahcan will likely rejoin the Avalanche.