Jack Berglund News: Inks entry-level deal

Berglund agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Thursday.

Berglund played in 40 games for Swedish club Farjestads BK in which he generated seven goals and five assists. It's not a ton of production for the 2024 second-round pick, so fantasy managers in dynasty formats may want to see how he fares with AHL Lehigh Valley before committing to Berglund.