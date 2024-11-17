Jack Campbell News: Lands on waivers

Campbell (not injury related) was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with Detroit before entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. If he clears waivers, Campbell will likely report to AHL Grand Rapids as a depth option for the Red Wings. The 32-year-old netminder made five appearances with Edmonton last season, going 1-4-0 with an .873 save percentage.