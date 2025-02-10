Jack Devine News: Displaying playmaking expertise
Devine currently leads the NCAA with 33 assists in 28 games with the University of Denver.
In addition to his 33 helpers, Devine has chipped in six goals while leading the Pioneers in points this season. Once the Illinois native wraps up his senior season with Denver, he could make the jump to the Panthers' NHL roster for the final few games of the NHL regular season, assuming he signs an entry-level contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now