Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Devine headshot

Jack Devine News: Displaying playmaking expertise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 1:10pm

Devine currently leads the NCAA with 33 assists in 28 games with the University of Denver.

In addition to his 33 helpers, Devine has chipped in six goals while leading the Pioneers in points this season. Once the Illinois native wraps up his senior season with Denver, he could make the jump to the Panthers' NHL roster for the final few games of the NHL regular season, assuming he signs an entry-level contract.

Jack Devine
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now