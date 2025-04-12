Jack Devine News: Signs entry-level deal

Devine signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Saturday. His freshly inked deal begins with the 2025-26 campaign.

Devine scored 13 goals and 57 points in 44 outings as a senior with the University of Denver this season. He was a Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist for the second consecutive campaign. It's been quite an impressive run after the Panthers were able to take him with the No. 221 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Devine will close out 2024-25 with AHL Charlotte while playing on a tryout contract, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.