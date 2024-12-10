Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Drury headshot

Jack Drury Injury: Likely to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Drury (upper body) is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Drury was injured in the first period and didn't return to the game. It appears the Hurricanes will need to recall a forward ahead of Friday's game versus the Senators, though the team's tight cap situation could make things tricky. A firm timeline for Drury's absence is not yet available.

Jack Drury
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now