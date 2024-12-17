Fantasy Hockey
Jack Drury headshot

Jack Drury Injury: Out of action for at least a month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Drury will miss a minimum of four weeks after undergoing hand surgery, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Tuesday.

Drury broke a bone in his thumb in a loss to the Sharks on Dec. 10. The 24-year-old has registered three goals and six assists through 28 contests. Tyson Jost should continue to see consistent playing time while Drury is sidelined, and Jesper Kotkaniemi is currently centering the second line.

Jack Drury
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
