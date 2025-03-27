Jack Drury News: Adds assist

Drury notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Drury has a goal and two assists over 12 contests in March. He's done alright despite being limited to a fourth-line role since the Avalanche traded for Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle. The 25-year-old Drury is up to 15 points, 89 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-2 rating across 63 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes this season.