Jack Drury News: Dishes pair of helpers

Drury logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Drury helped out on both of Parker Kelly's goals in this contest. The 26-year-old Drury has mostly filled a third-line role this season, but that could be a spot the Avalanche try to upgrade before Friday's trade deadline. He snapped a six-game point drought Tuesday and now has 21 points, 71 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances on the year. Drury's career high is 27 points from 74 games in the 2023-24 regular season with the Hurricanes.