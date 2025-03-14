Jack Drury News: Hands out helper in win

Drury notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Drury snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Parker Kelly's second-period tally. After getting traded to the Avalanche in late January, Drury initially filled a third-line role, but he's been bumped down to the fourth line following the team's acquisition of Charlie Coyle at the deadline. Drury now has 14 points, 84 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 57 appearances this season.