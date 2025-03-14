Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Drury headshot

Jack Drury News: Hands out helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Drury notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Drury snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Parker Kelly's second-period tally. After getting traded to the Avalanche in late January, Drury initially filled a third-line role, but he's been bumped down to the fourth line following the team's acquisition of Charlie Coyle at the deadline. Drury now has 14 points, 84 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 57 appearances this season.

Jack Drury
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now