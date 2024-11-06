Fantasy Hockey
Jack Drury News: Posts helper in win

Published on November 6, 2024

Drury notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Drury set up Jackson Blake's goal in the first period. With three points over his last five games, Drury has done a decent job of chipping in from the fourth line. The 24-year-old center has four points, 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests this season, but the limited role and lack of category coverage make him a low-end fantasy option at best.

