Jack Drury News: Pots goal Sunday

Drury scored a goal in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Even the Avalanche's fourth line got in on the fun in this one. Drury hadn't scored a goal since his three-point game March 30 versus the Flames, earning just two assists and 16 shots on net over 13 outings in April. He has two points, six shots on net, six hits, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five playoff appearances. Drury is in the playoffs for the fourth time in his career -- over his previous three postseason runs, he earned 10 points in 31 appearances.