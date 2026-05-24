Jack Drury News: Scores shorthanded in loss

Drury scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Drury's goal put the Avalanche up 3-0 in the first period, but it was all downhill after that. The 26-year-old center has contributed some depth scoring with three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 12 playoff contests. Drury will likely be counted on for key faceoffs if Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is unable to suit up with the season on the line Tuesday in Game 4.