Jack Drury News: Tallies in comeback win

Drury scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Drury tallied with 3:33 left in the third period to pull the Avalanche within a goal. The 26-year-old center has added a little depth scoring with two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine playoff contests. He fills a fourth-line role and works as a faceoff ace, so Drury will be in the lineup as long as he remains healthy.