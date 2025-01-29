Fantasy Hockey
Jack Drury headshot

Jack Drury News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Drury scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Drury has scored twice on four shots over three games with the Avalanche. They've had him playing on the third line for now, but he could push Casey Mittelstadt for a second-line spot at some point. Drury is at five goals, 11 points, 64 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 42 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes this season, well behind the pace that saw him earn 27 points in 74 regular-season outings last year.

Jack Drury
Colorado Avalanche
