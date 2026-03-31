Jack Drury News: Three points in Monday's rout

Drury scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 9-2 romp over Calgary.

It was the second multi-point performance in March for the fourth liner, but Drury managed just one goal and two points in the 12 games between those efforts. Despite his limited fantasy appeal, the 26-year-old is putting together a career season -- his 10 goals are already a personal best, and he's one point away from tying his high of 27, set with Carolina in 2023-24.