Jack Drury News: Three shots on goal in win

Drury recorded three shots on goal in 13:00 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Devils.

Drury is in the midst of an eight-game pointless streak, but he has now recorded seven shots on goal in the past three games. Despite the recent offensive struggles, an area that the former Hurricane has excelled in all season is in the faceoff circle. After going 9-4 on Wednesday, the 25-year old has won 57 percent of his faceoffs, the ninth-best win rate in the NHL among those with at least 500 draws.