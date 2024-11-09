Jack Drury News: Tickles twine Saturday

Drury scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Drury is providing decent depth offense in a fourth-line role this season. He has four points over his last seven contests, and that gives him five points through 13 outings overall. The 24-year-old center has added 15 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. It's not enough offense to get fantasy attention in most formats, but Drury is a player to keep an eye on if the Hurricanes get bit by the injury bug at any point in 2024-25.