Jack Drury headshot

Jack Drury News: Two points on dream line assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Drury had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Drury opened the scoring in opening frame when he wired a near-perfect shot from a tight angle below the left circle that went over Igor Shesterkin's right shoulder. He'd gone seven games without a point and eight without a goal. But Drury was centering the NHL's top scorer, Martin Necas, and last season's breakout star, Seth Jarvis, on Wednesday and didn't look out of place. Grab him off the wire in case this gig sticks. Drury could be a fantasy surprise.

